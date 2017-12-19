Man Charged with Burning Vending Machine, Stealing Trailer at Mi - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Man Charged with Burning Vending Machine, Stealing Trailer at Millcreek School Waives Hearing

The man arrested for trying to burn a vending machine inside Millcreek Intermediate High School and then stealing a trailer faces trial

Keir Stahlsmith, 32, of Millcreek, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday morning on charges of arson, burglary, risking a catastrophe, theft by unlawful taking, institutional vandalism and criminal mischief.

The suspicious fire was reported to police Nov. 22.

Officers who responded to the school determined someone tried to set fire to a vending machine.

Video showed Stahlsmith unlawfully entering the school, police said.

When he left, he also stole a trailer that is owned by the Millcreek School District, according to investigators. The trailer was later found abandoned at First Alliance Church on Zimmerly Road.

The charges were filed Nov. 28. Stahlsmith is behind bars in the Erie County Prison on $50,000 straight bond.

