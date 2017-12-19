Congressmen React to Tax Reform Vote

The House of Representatives approved the final version of the first overhaul of the US tax code in more than 30 years, handing President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans their most significant legislative victory of 2017.

The bill passed along sharp partisan lines, 227 - 203, with 12 House GOP members opposing the legislation, and no Democrats voting for it.

The Senate is expected to clear the bill later Tuesday, with Vice President Mike Pence presiding over the vote. The measure then heads to the President's desk for his signature before the Christmas holiday, making good on the Republican Party's promise to enact tax relief by the end of the year.

U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly (R-Pa.), who is a member of the House Ways and Means Committee, voted for the legislation.

“I think I cast the most important vote I’ve ever cast while representing you, Pennsylvania’s Third Congressional District: I just voted for the Tax Cuts and Jobs bill. It is an incredible piece of legislation that means more take-home pay for everyday working people. It also makes us competitive globally so jobs don’t leave the country—they come back home and they stay home. What a great day for America, what a great day for every one of us!.”

U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson (R-Pa.) voted in favor of the bill and released the following statement:

“I am proud to support this long-overdue tax reform that will bring immediate relief to American taxpayers across the board, families and businesses around the nation. For the first time since 1986, we are challenging the status quo and simplifying the tax code. Under this final legislation, low- and middle-income families, who have been struggling for a long time, will see their tax burden lowered, by nearly doubling the standard deduction. “As it pertains to the Fifth Congressional District, according to the IRS, the 18 percent of taxpayers who choose to itemize on average about $21,000 in deductions. The bill will automatically allow for a $24,000 standard deduction – up from $12,700 – for those filing jointly. That’s nearly 82 percent of the taxpayers in the 5th District. This proposal truly strives to help families keep more of their hard-earned paychecks. “I also am also pleased that the final legislation maintains current tax preferences for education assistance. Specifically, the bill maintains the deduction for student loan interest payments and graduate tuition waiver exemptions for working students. I – and many of my colleagues – urged the Conference Committee to keep these provisions intact. “I encourage my Senate colleagues to act swiftly, pass the bill and send it to the President’s desk for his signature.”

