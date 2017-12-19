These are the Republicans who voted 'no' on the tax bill - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

These are the Republicans who voted 'no' on the tax bill

Posted: Updated:
Sophie Tatum, CNN -

The final version of the GOP's tax reform bill passed in the House of Representatives on Tuesday, sending it on to the Senate, where it's also expected to pass.

Although it passed along party lines and is considered token legislation for the Republican Party, it wasn't a unanimous "yes" vote for House Republicans.

These are the Republicans who voted against the tax bill:

  • Rep. Dan Donovan, New York
  • Rep. John Faso, New York
  • Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen, New Jersey
  • Rep. Darrell Issa, California
  • Rep. Walter Jones, North Carolina
  • Rep. Peter King, New York
  • Rep. Leonard Lance, New Jersey
  • Rep. Frank LoBiondo, New Jersey
  • Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, California
  • Rep. Christopher Smith, New Jersey
  • Rep. Elise Stefanik, New York
  • Rep. Lee Zeldin, New York

These 12 lawmakers voted "no" on the earlier House version of the bill, too. California Republican Rep. Tom McClintock also opposed that version, but flipped to vote "yes" on the final bill Tuesday.

The Senate is expected to vote on the legislation Tuesday evening.




original story: http://www.cnn.com/videos/politics/2017/12/19/house-votes-tax-reform-bill-sot.cnn
Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com