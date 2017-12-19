These are the Republicans who voted 'no' on the tax bill

The final version of the GOP's tax reform bill passed in the House of Representatives on Tuesday, sending it on to the Senate, where it's also expected to pass.

Although it passed along party lines and is considered token legislation for the Republican Party, it wasn't a unanimous "yes" vote for House Republicans.

These are the Republicans who voted against the tax bill:

Rep. Dan Donovan, New York

Rep. John Faso, New York

Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen, New Jersey

Rep. Darrell Issa, California

Rep. Walter Jones, North Carolina

Rep. Peter King, New York

Rep. Leonard Lance, New Jersey

Rep. Frank LoBiondo, New Jersey

Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, California

Rep. Christopher Smith, New Jersey

Rep. Elise Stefanik, New York

Rep. Lee Zeldin, New York

These 12 lawmakers voted "no" on the earlier House version of the bill, too. California Republican Rep. Tom McClintock also opposed that version, but flipped to vote "yes" on the final bill Tuesday.

The Senate is expected to vote on the legislation Tuesday evening.