MIllcreek Township Offices Get Into Holiday Spirit With Door Dec - Erie News Now

MIllcreek Township Offices Get Into Holiday Spirit With Door Decorating Contest

Throughout this season, there are many acts of holiday spirit. A tradition seems now, to be in the making, at the Millcreek Township government building. It's door decorating contest that has most all the township offices, involved. 

The winning door was themed after the movie "A Christmas Story" with quotes from the movie and even a dog dressed up, just like in the holiday film. 
The winning door is from the Millcreek Paramedic Office. The employees all throughout the participating offices took the time to make the contest competitive and fun. 

Millcreek Township Supervisor John Groh, says, "The thing about it is that the designs you see are done by the individual departments. No taxpayer money was used whether it be for the materials of the time. This was all done on their own time. Lunch breaks, staying after work a little bit or whatever the case may be. buying their own materials. its a lot of fun." 
 

