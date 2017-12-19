Allegheny College President to Retire in June 2019

Allegheny College President James H. Mullen Jr. plans to retire at the end of June 2019, he announced Tuesday in a letter to the college campus community.

Mullen will step down come at the end of his 11th year leading the college.

Here's a copy of the full letter:

Dear Allegheny Campus Community,

As all of us complete a very busy semester, Mari and I send every good wish for a break that is restful and marked by time with family and friends. For those who celebrate religious holidays in this time of the year, we wish every blessing and much joy.

Looking ahead to the spring semester, we will build on the important work done to date to ensure Allegheny’s future is strong and confident amid the change that will continue to confront higher education in our nation. Our path is a sound one, albeit one filled with significant decisions. In the new semester and beyond, I know that we will continue to go forward as a community that shares an overriding commitment to excellence in liberal arts education. It has been this shared commitment that has always sustained our College and has framed the work and candid discussions of the past year. And it was this commitment that earned a unanimous vote of support for and investment by the College’s Board of Trustees in the Allegheny Strategic Action Plan. Doing my part to sustain that commitment will remain my focus in the months to come.

It is critically important that we continue the progress that began at last February’s meeting of the Board of Trustees. Since that time, we have had an important community conversation (March 2017) to discuss ways to best utilize our shared governance system in our decision-making processes; we have received the strategic action plan developed by approximately forty members of the Allegheny community; the Board has voted unanimously to endorse the plan and provided $10 million of funding to support Phase One of the plan; the Curriculum Committee and full Faculty have voted to establish a Business Major and summer programs; and there are important trans-disciplinary conversations taking place concerning the substance of the Futures initiative. In the months to come, we will continue this work and all the other work ahead of us with a full commitment to transparency and shared governance. I look forward to this continued robust and open process in the spring.

I would like to share an update with you concerning two decisions that Mari, Franki, James, and I have made related to the rest of my tenure at Allegheny. They are decisions that grow from much thought and discernment.

First, as I believe almost everyone knows, I was slated for a sabbatical during this fall semester. Last spring, I determined that it would not be right for me to be away from campus as we were in the midst of the vital work underway concerning Allegheny’s strategic future. It was the right decision, and earlier this week, I shared with the Board of Trustees that I have decided to continue to defer my sabbatical, allowing me to concentrate on the ongoing implementation of our strategic vision, the success of our comprehensive campaign, and ensuring Allegheny’s voice on issues of national importance.

Second, our family has talked for some time about the timing of my retirement from Allegheny. This year marks a decade as president of our College. Moreover, it is my nineteenth year as a college president — a time period that represents approximately one-third of my life.

The Allegheny community has been remarkably kind and generous to us; it is and always will be a particularly wonderful chapter in our lives. The opportunity to join in stewarding this historic institution continues to be a unique privilege; Meadville has been the center of our family’s life during its most formative years. When we first came here, we were elementary school parents. Now we are the parents of a college graduate and an undergraduate sophomore. Two decades as a college president is a long time, and we believe that this is the right moment to plan and communicate my retirement intentions.

As such, I have shared with the Board of Trustees that I will step down as Allegheny’s president a year and a half from now, on June 30, 2019, at the end of my eleventh year as your colleague.

By announcing my intention to retire eighteen months in advance, I hope to achieve three goals for Allegheny. First, I want to be as transparent as possible concerning my plans. Second, I hope to afford the Board of Trustees and our community the time to develop a strong search process that will lead to the appointment of a terrific next president. Finally, I believe that this announcement affords me the opportunity to set my full energy for the next year and a half to four key priorities — implementation of the strategic action plan, the continued success of the comprehensive campaign, Allegheny’s expanded national responsibilities, and the very meaningful relationship that I am privileged to enjoy with our students (a relationship that gives me a particular joy and hope every day).

As the actual date of my retirement approaches in 2019, there will be ample opportunity for Mari and me to express our deep appreciation to the entire Allegheny community for all it has meant and will continue to mean to our family. For now, we will be exclusively focused on the important work and opportunities that are before our College. It is that focus that I hope to enable with this advance communication.

A safe and enjoyable break to you all! We look forward to seeing you in the new year!

President James H. Mullen, Jr.