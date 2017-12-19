United Way of Erie County Expands Commitment to Student Success

United Way of Erie County announced plans to spend $2.1 million dollars over the next three years to expand the community schools strategy into the county and to hire its own director of education.

United Way made the announcement surrounded by key supporters including leaders from Erie Insurance, UPMC Hamot, educators and elected officials.

After piloting the community schools model in five of Erie's Public Schools, they are ready to extend the idea to the first two Erie County schools, Iroquois Elementary and Elk Valley Elementary in the Girard School District. Superintendents from those districts are excited for the help, because they see the need. "We are experiencing what other communities in our area are currently experiencing," said Girard Superintendent Donna Miller. "We have the high rate of poverty, and transient population, and kids that struggle with some of the situations at home as the parents really strive to make ends meet at home."

The model puts a director, and community partner support right into the schools, to make them a hub for what families need most, so their kids succeed in school.

Early next year united way will hire its own Director of Education. They will also begin issuing requests for proposals, RFP's, so they can fund organizations that propose a specific plan to address three key areas in these schools:

Kindergarten readiness

Physical and mental health kindergarten through third grade

Physical health barriers to learning.

United Way of Erie County Board Chair Janel Bonsell believes the new funding model will have the most impact. "Rather than funding for the agency or the program at the agency’s house we’re bringing that to the school, so that is the biggest difference in the funding arrangement, we may be funding the same programs, but it’s how those programs will be delivered that is the difference, so our students get the best success possible from obtaining those resources," Bonsell said.

Applications for the Director of Education position are due January 15. You can learn more at UnitedWayErie.org/Jobs