Gannon University's WERG Radio Wins National Award

Gannon University's student-run radio station, 90.5 WERG, is a recipient of a national award from College Broadcasters, Inc, otherwise known as CBI.

The radio station was selected in August as a finalist in “Best Audio Public Service Announcement" and took home the top spot in the category at the CBI National Media Conference in San Antonio, Texas in November. The winning audio piece was a public service announcement that aired in March 2017, promoting Gannon University’s involvement in the annual Relay for Life fight against cancer.

The PSA was written and produced by Lauren Sovisky and features the voices of many Gannon students.