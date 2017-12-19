Gannon University's WERG Radio Wins National Award

Albion Borough Council finalized a tax hike and spending cuts to balance its $3.2 million budget.More >>
What seemed to many members of Erie County Council like a small $5 fee became much more controversial ahead of their meeting Tuesday evening.More >>
The state now has six grower/processors that are fully operational.More >>
Troopers plan to conduct sobriety checkpoints within Erie County in January, State Police announced Monday.More >>
Jacob Doss, 22, of Erie, was sentenced to 11 to 23 months in jail plus three years probation.More >>
Brian Rogers, 37, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday morning on charges of terroristic threats and firearms not to be carried without a license. Aggravated assault, possession of an instrument of crime and simple assault were dropped.More >>
