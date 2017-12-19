Stockings Presented to Erie Veterans

Some Erie veterans got a dose of the holiday spirit Tuesday.

Burton Funeral Homes dropped off Christmas stockings at the Erie VA Medical Center.

The act of kindness is part of its Stockings for Soldiers campaign.

This is the eighth year Burton has been doing this.

Collegiate Academy JROTC members helped to distribute the stockings.

Representatives from Burton Funeral Home said this is an opportunity to provide veterans with something they don't normally get to enjoy.

"It's to honor them. It's the ability to give them the ability to know that the community cares," said Linda King, general manager for Burton Funeral Homes. "Many of our veterans don't get visitors. We have the opportunity to do that and what better way than the Christmas season."

The stockings were also handed out at the Soldiers and Sailors Home, Pleasant Ridge Manor and other Erie area nursing homes.

