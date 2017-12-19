Erie County Council OK's additional vehicle registration fee

What seemed to many members of Erie County Council like a small $5 fee became much more controversial ahead of their meeting Tuesday evening.

Council Tuesday approved the additional vehicle registration fee, which is expected to generate about $1.2 million in its first year, funding a variety of transportation infrastructure projects such as road and bridge repairs.

"We looked at the fact that we have roads and bridges that municipalities are having trouble keeping together," said Council Chairman Jay Breneman of the 6-1 vote with Councilman Ed DiMattio as the lone no-vote.

The money raised would stay in the municipality where that vehicle is registered, and PennDOT will match those funds. The standard registration rate in Pennsylvania is $37 per vehicle, according to PennDOT's website. The rate would jump to $42 per vehicle in Erie County should Council pass the fee. Rates for motorcycles are currently $19, but would jump to $24 under the plan.

But just how can a county charge what's really a state fee?

The fee and the state funding for it comes from Act 89 of 2013, the massive $2.3 billion transportation plan, which was also responsible for increasing Pennsylvania's gasoline tax and making it the highest in the nation.

"For those who are already exempt from paying the registration fee, they would continue to be exempt from paying that additional $5," Breneman said following what was his final council meeting before his term ends at the end of 2017.

Some Erie residents support the plan because the structurally-deficient McBride Viaduct bridge is eligible for repair under the fee.

"We can make it a safe passage for children, seniors, and people who use wheelchairs," said Rev. Charles Mock, who has long supported saving the East-Erie bridge.

News of the fee sparked outrage on the Erie News Now Facebook page last week. Opponents of the fee spoke out against the plan publicly during Tuesday's meeting.

"$5 might not seem like a lot to anyone unless you're a person struggling in poverty, struggling to keep a vehicle on the road," said Brenton Davis, of Greene Twp., a municipality that supports the plan, according to Vice Chairman Dr. Kyle Foust.

County Council asked leaders in each of the county's 38 municipalities to vote or provide some sort of feedback on the proposal. Some are on board, including Harborcreek and Greene Townships. Millcreek Twp. has also given a verbal OK, Councilwoman Kathy Fatica said during a Dec. 14 study session. But others, including Summit Twp., did not take a vote before Tuesday's council meeting.

Even though Council took the vote, neither they nor the Dahlkemper administration will determine which projects that money supports.

"It's something that each municipality has most of the control," said Breneman. "Each project has to be approved locally and by PennDOT."

Other notes from Erie County Council

Council approved the use of a land bank during Tuesday's meeting, what's called the Neighborhood and Infrastructure Revitalization Fund. They will use the $1 million in new gaming money allocated in the state budget to fund the land bank.

Council did not vote on a non-discrimination ordinance supported by the Erie County Human Relations Commission as expected. The language in the amended version up for vote Tuesday was insufficient, Breneman said. Council could address that as soon as their next non-voting study session on Jan. 18. Their next public meeting is scheduled for Jan. 23 at the Erie County Courthouse.

Their annual reorganization meeting is scheduled for Jan. 2 at 12 p.m. at the Erie County Courthouse.

