Tax hike, cuts to police department approved in Albion

Albion Borough Council Tuesday night finalized a tax hike and spending cuts to balance its $3.2 million budget.

The two-mill property tax hike will cost about $200 more year for the owner of a $100,000 home, Council President Sam Steff said Tuesday evening. Those spending cuts will hit the Albion Police Department the hardest. The budget reduces the number of full-time officers from three to one, and the number of part time officers from seven to one, leaving two officers on the force in all.

The borough is just over one-square-mile in size and home to about 1,500 people.

Together, the cuts and tax hike will net the borough about $400,000 to plug the budget deficit, Steff said.

The borough will work with the police department on the cuts, whose officers are under contract, starting in January.

