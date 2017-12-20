Future of Annual City-County All-Star Baseball Game, Banquet in Jeopardy

A decades-old tradition in Erie area sports is in jeopardy.

The committee that organizes the annual city-county baseball game and banquet said it can no longer do the job.

The game has been held for 50 years and sponsored by Erie County Baseball Umpires for the past 28.

It takes nine months to do the planning for the game and banquet, but the committee has dwindled to four members.

The committee must also secure sponsors for the banquet program and arrange speakers.

It must also purchase shirts for the athletes and sell tickets for the game.

Members said it is too much work for just a few people.

"With the circumstances the way they were, we just couldn't go on with the manpower we had," said John Bruzda with the all-star game committee. "If you only have a certain amount of people, you can't do the work of ten people with four people."

A spokesperson for Erie County Baseball Umpires told Erie News Now every attempt will be made to get new blood into the committee, so a 2018 game and banquet can be held.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.