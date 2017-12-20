Injury Likely Ends Season for Pittsburgh Steelers James Conner - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Injury Likely Ends Season for Pittsburgh Steelers James Conner

James Conner's season is likely over after needing knee surgery Tuesday to repair a MCL injury suffered Sunday when the Pittsburgh Steelers played against the New England Patriots Sunday.

Conner will miss at least the last two regular season games.

He had run for 144 yards in his rookie season.

