Ministry Hosts Early Christmas Meal

Christmas is still six days away, but an Erie church hosted a holiday meal early.

Everyone was welcome to enjoy the food Tuesday afternoon at the Martin Luther King Center.

The Meals that Matter is an outreach of the New Making a Difference Ministries International.

The ministry hosted a Thanksgiving meal last year.

This year, the meal was moved to the Christmas season.

Parishioners also donated a gift bag for each person who showed up.

Organizers said the goal of the meal is to bring the community together.

"We just wanted to bring people together for them to fellowship," said Apostle Gertrude House, The New Making a Difference Ministries. "Eat, getting their gift bags we put together, sing Christmas carols, and just enjoy the event."

They believe the number of people in Erie who are coping with poverty, loneliness and other problems over the holiday season just keeps growing.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.