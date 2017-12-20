Erie School District Aims to Add More Diversity Among Staff

The Erie School District is on a mission to hire more teachers that are racially diverse.

Ken Nickson, coordinator of educational equity and diversity, said 97 percent of the school district’s staff are white.

Nickson said this causes a problem because the demographics don’t match the students where more than half are diverse.

School officials are trying to change that by hiring more teachers that are diverse.

Officials said three new substitute teachers are expected to start next month. Those new staff members will be filling vacant positions left by teachers that are retiring.

Nickson said the goal is to inspire students with people they can relate to and encourage them to aim for higher jobs themselves.

“Students can actually go from kindergarten to 12th grade and never see a person of color as a teacher or a principal,” Nickson said. “They will see them as a custodian, or a bus driver or a cafeteria worker and to me that’s sending the wrong message.”

School officials are encouraging anyone in Erie that has a degree and a teacher’s certification to apply to those teaching jobs once they become available.