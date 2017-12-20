$125,000 Cash 5 Jackpot Won in Crawford County

A winning Cash 5 lottery ticket worth $125,000 was sold in Crawford County for Tuesday's drawing.

The lottery ticket was sold at the Quick Mart at 900 Water Street in Meadville. It earned a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The ticket matched all five balls drawn - 12-24-31-40-42 - win the drawing's jackpot.

Anyone who holds the winning ticket should sign it, call the lottery at 717-702-8146 and file a claim at a lottery office.

More than 15,200 other Cash 5 tickets also won money in the drawing. Players are encouraged to check every ticket, every time because some may be eligible for lower-tier prizes.

The Pennsylvania Lottery said it awarded more than $15.3 million in prizes in Crawford County in the 2016-17 fiscal year. It has also contributed more than $10.2 million to programs that serve the county's older residents.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.