Crawford County Man Arrested for Pointing Gun at Another Person - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Crawford County Man Arrested for Pointing Gun at Another Person

Posted: Updated:
Christopher S. Shaffer Christopher S. Shaffer

A Crawford County man has been arrested for assault after troopers said he pointed a gun at a man in a domestic incident.

Christopher S. Shaffer, 40, is charged with simple assault, terroristic threats and recklessly endangering another person.

It happened in the 1500 block of State Highway 285 in North Shenango Township around 10:50 p.m. Tuesday.

Shaffer reportedly pointed a pistol in the general direction of the 18-year-old victim while he was on the phone with 911, according to State Police.

He was arrested, arraigned and sent to the Crawford County Jail on $10,000 bond.

