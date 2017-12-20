Erie Mayor-Elect Dresses Up as Santa, Visits Students at Barber National Institute

What seemed to many members of Erie County Council like a small $5 fee became much more controversial ahead of their meeting Tuesday evening.More >>
Albion Borough Council finalized a tax hike and spending cuts to balance its $3.2 million budget.More >>
In the City of Erie, residents whose garbage night is Sunday should put their refuse and recyclables on the curb Monday and so on and so forth for the rest of the week and next.More >>
The state now has six grower/processors that are fully operational.More >>
Troopers plan to conduct sobriety checkpoints within Erie County in January, State Police announced Monday.More >>
The ticket matched all five balls drawn - 12-24-31-40-42 - win the drawing's jackpot.More >>
The executive director of Erie International Airport George Doughty said it will add up to an eight percent increase in seats.More >>
In a vote in the early Wednesday morning hours, the Senate approved the final version of the first overhaul of the US tax code in more than 30 years, handing President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans their most significant legislative victory of 2017.More >>
