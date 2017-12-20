Erie Mayor-Elect Dresses Up as Santa, Visits Students at Barber National Institute

Erie mayor-elect Joe Schember has been busy preparing to take over the city.

He put that work on hold Wednesday to pick up a job he has held for more than 30 years.

Schember and his wife Rhonda dressed up as Santa and Mrs. Claus for the children at the Barber National Institute.

The Schembers passed out gifts to more than 240 children in grades preschool through high school.

They began the tradition when their youngest daughter Jodi started in preschool at the Barber National Institute.

The Schember family now looks forward to this day all year long.

"It's just my favorite day of the year to be back here once a year, going around to every classroom and giving them a little present," said Joe Schember.

Funding for the gifts comes from a school parent group, which holds fundraisers during the year.

