Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office Issues Warning About Grandparent Scam

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office is warning people to watch out for recent telephone-based scams after several were recently reported.

One of the scams is the grandparent scam, which usually involved a phone call from someone who is pretending to be a grandchild or other relative who needs emergency assistance.

The scammers prey on a person's emotions and may pretend to be a grandchild that had been arrested or involved in an accident and needs help. Someone pretending to be a lawyer, police officer or judge will often come on the line and direct the victim to make a payment by Western Union, MoneyGram or an iTunes card for an attorney or bail. The callers use scare tactics in an effort to get people to comply.

If you receive a call like this, you are asked to simply hang up. You can also call local law enforcement for assistance.

