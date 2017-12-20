State Rep. Harkins Introduces Legislation to Help Consumers Fight Identity Theft

State Rep. Pat Harkins (D-Erie) wants to prevent credit reporting agencies from charging customers a fee for placing a security freeze on their credit.

Rep. Harkins recently introduced the legislation (HB 1911) to amend the Credit Reporting Agency Act. The bill would also reduce the fee for temporarily lifting the freeze from a consumer's account.

Under Pennsylvania's current laws, credit reporting agencies can charge up to $10 to place a security freeze on their account. They are also allowed to charge up to $10 each time to temporarily lift the freeze.

People could also be charged an additional fee to reinstitute the credit freeze if it remains in place for seven years - the maximum amount of time allowed under current state law.

Harkins said the legislation would also allow state residents to fight identity theft and effectively deal with the Equifax data breach, which has affected 5 million consumers in Pennsylvania.

