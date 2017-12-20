Erie Woman, Volunteers Step Up to Prepare Holiday Meals - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Woman, Volunteers Step Up to Prepare Holiday Meals

Posted: Updated:

An Erie woman is stepping up to deliver holiday meals to people in need this holiday season.

Joclyn Morris and a staff of volunteers have been working tirelessly to get the meals ready.

They hope to feed 60 people, including low-income families, individuals with disabilities and the elderly.

"Erie really stepped it up this year," said Morris. "I thought I was just going to have, maybe 10 families to feed, and I was going to do it by myself. But everybody wanted to help; tons of people wanted to help. A lot of people said they wanted to do something. They just never knew what to do. There were probably 30-40 people that have contributed to this. Without them, I would have only been able to feed just a couple of people, not 60 plus."

The meals will be distributed Friday.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com