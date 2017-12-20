Erie Woman, Volunteers Step Up to Prepare Holiday Meals

An Erie woman is stepping up to deliver holiday meals to people in need this holiday season.

Joclyn Morris and a staff of volunteers have been working tirelessly to get the meals ready.

They hope to feed 60 people, including low-income families, individuals with disabilities and the elderly.

"Erie really stepped it up this year," said Morris. "I thought I was just going to have, maybe 10 families to feed, and I was going to do it by myself. But everybody wanted to help; tons of people wanted to help. A lot of people said they wanted to do something. They just never knew what to do. There were probably 30-40 people that have contributed to this. Without them, I would have only been able to feed just a couple of people, not 60 plus."

The meals will be distributed Friday.

