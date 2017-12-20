PennDOT Releases Customer Survey Results - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

PennDOT Releases Customer Survey Results

PennDOT has posted the results of an online survey conducted to improve performance and customer service.

A total of 715 customers completed the survey for PennDOT's District 1, which includes Erie, Crawford, Warren, Venango, Mercer and Forest counties.

In the survey, drivers told PennDOT the two most important issues that impact them daily are snow and ice on winter roads and rough pavements and potholes. They said highway congestion was the least troublesome driving issue.

Survey respondents said they wanted to see smoother roads, longer lasting pavements and effective road repairs done on a timely basis.

In the survey, people gave PennDOT good marks for keeping them informed about construction projects and work zones and providing reasonable and predictable travel times.

