Not Guilty Plea in Visa Fraud Case - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Not Guilty Plea in Visa Fraud Case

Posted: Updated:
Daniel Cabanillas Daniel Cabanillas

 A former Mercyhurst University employee this afternoon pleaded not guilty in a visa fraud case.

Daniel Cabanillas is charged with two felony counts for submitting false information on a visa form for a student when he worked at Mercyhurst.

He now works at Gannon University.

Following his initial appearance in at the federal courthouse, U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan Paradise Baxter released Cabanillas on $10,000 recognizance bond.

She ordered him to notify the court, when he travels outside western Pennsylvania.

Cabanillas is a well known local vocalist who has performed many times in the Erie community.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com