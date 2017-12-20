Not Guilty Plea in Visa Fraud Case

A former Mercyhurst University employee this afternoon pleaded not guilty in a visa fraud case.

Daniel Cabanillas is charged with two felony counts for submitting false information on a visa form for a student when he worked at Mercyhurst.

He now works at Gannon University.

Following his initial appearance in at the federal courthouse, U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan Paradise Baxter released Cabanillas on $10,000 recognizance bond.

She ordered him to notify the court, when he travels outside western Pennsylvania.

Cabanillas is a well known local vocalist who has performed many times in the Erie community.