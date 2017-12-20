Presents for Primates - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Presents for Primates

Erie Zoo

Christmas came early for the orangutans at the Erie Zoo.

Although the holiday is still five days away, the primates were opening presents today.

Zoo staff and volunteers spent many hours preparing holiday decorations and presents.

Some were stuffed with toys like Legos.

But most were full of tasty vegetables and dried fruit.

Adults Joe and Dasa along with sons Ollie and Otis had a great time enjoying the feast, then playing with all the boxes and wrapping paper.

It is an enrichment activities that keeps say helps to stimulate the intelligent primates.

Scott Mitchell of the Erie Zoo said,"These kinds of activities keep them mentally fit. but also help them do physical activities they might not normally do, climbing and searching through things. It kind of replicates the foraging they might do in nature."

Zoo staff put on similar enrichment events several times a year, but Christmas is the biggest by far.

