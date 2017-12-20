Presents for Primates

Police caught up with an Erie man wanted on charges he supplied the deadly combination of heroin and fentanyl that claimed the life of local woman last month. Derrick Hemphill Sr., 27, was arraigned before District Judge Paul Urbaniak on nearly a dozen criminal charges.More >>
What seemed to many members of Erie County Council like a small $5 fee became much more controversial ahead of their meeting Tuesday evening.More >>
In the City of Erie, residents whose garbage night is Sunday should put their refuse and recyclables on the curb Monday and so on and so forth for the rest of the week and next.More >>
Albion Borough Council finalized a tax hike and spending cuts to balance its $3.2 million budget.More >>
Troopers plan to conduct sobriety checkpoints within Erie County in January, State Police announced Monday.More >>
The state now has six grower/processors that are fully operational.More >>
The ticket matched all five balls drawn - 12-24-31-40-42 - win the drawing's jackpot.More >>
The executive director of Erie International Airport George Doughty said it will add up to an eight percent increase in seats.More >>
