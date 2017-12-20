Suspected Supplier Arraigned in Overdose Death - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Suspected Supplier Arraigned in Overdose Death

Posted: Updated:
Derrick Hemphill Sr., charged with drug delivery resulting in death Derrick Hemphill Sr., charged with drug delivery resulting in death

Police caught up with an Erie man wanted on charges he supplied the deadly combination of heroin and fentanyl that claimed the life of local woman last month.

Derrick Hemphill Sr., age 27, was arraigned before District Judge Paul Urbaniak on nearly a dozen criminal charges including felony counts of drug delivery resulting in death, and manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, and a mixture of heroin and fentanyl.

The investigation began on November 26, after Millcreek Police, responding to a call for a drug overdose, found 41-year-old Kelly Jares dead in an apartment on Baer Drive. They worked with Erie police to find her supplier.

Investigators used a number on the victim's cell phone and confidential informants who made a $40 buy from the supplier identified as "G" at 456 East 25th Street. Police later identified the seller as Hemphill.  

According to the criminal complaint, the crumpled pieces of paper the suspect sold, along with a knotted baggie tested positive as fentanyl and heroin with fentanyl.  The suspect told the buyers to take one to Jares and keep the other.

Hemphill was sent to the Erie County Prison with bond set at 250-thousand-dollars cash.
 

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com