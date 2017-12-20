Harborcreek Extends Long Streak of No Tax Increases - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Harborcreek Extends Long Streak of No Tax Increases

Posted: Updated:

Harborcreek supervisors are extending a very fortunate streak for township citizens.

The supervisors tonight will pass a budget that does not include a tax increase.  This is the 28th year in a row that taxes have not been hiked in Harborcreek.  Supervisor Tim May says the township has been fortunate, over the years, of being the home of many thriving families and businesses. He says the Earned Income Tax is the major source of revenue for the Harborcreek budget.
     

May says there's no concern about losing that tax base, even though GE Transportation is drastically cutting its workforce.

"There's always a possibility that GE could certainly rebound, which would certainly help us.  But, the jobs we are creating in the township are certainly helping us as well," he said.

The supervisors tonight are also expected to officially donate 13 and a half acres of land to the Pennsylvania State Police for the site of a new Troop E headquarters.  The land is next door to the municipal building on Buffalo Road.
 

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com