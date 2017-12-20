Harborcreek Extends Long Streak of No Tax Increases

Harborcreek supervisors are extending a very fortunate streak for township citizens.

The supervisors tonight will pass a budget that does not include a tax increase. This is the 28th year in a row that taxes have not been hiked in Harborcreek. Supervisor Tim May says the township has been fortunate, over the years, of being the home of many thriving families and businesses. He says the Earned Income Tax is the major source of revenue for the Harborcreek budget.



May says there's no concern about losing that tax base, even though GE Transportation is drastically cutting its workforce.

"There's always a possibility that GE could certainly rebound, which would certainly help us. But, the jobs we are creating in the township are certainly helping us as well," he said.

The supervisors tonight are also expected to officially donate 13 and a half acres of land to the Pennsylvania State Police for the site of a new Troop E headquarters. The land is next door to the municipal building on Buffalo Road.

