Girard Man's Dreams are in the On-Deck Circle

A local man is one step closer to having his patented baseball bat design picked up by Major League Baseball.

To say Girard's Kent Williamson has a passion for baseball is an understatement.

He loves the game so much, he has been working to make the game safer.

Since we last talked with him last year, he's pitched the grip design for his nearly-break-resistant baseball bat with MLB officials.

Through trial and error and years of work, Williamson may now be on the brink of his idea making it to big leagues.

Stepping into Kent Williamson's workshop is like stepping in to the Twilight Zone, where the future is somewhat unknown.

It's here that Kent is continuing his mission. To make baseball a safer game to play, for everyone.

"This isn't for the pro player only, it's not for the umpires only, it's not for any kid that plays the game. " said Williamson "This is for the game of baseball."

Using his patented specially-designed grip, the bat would be less-likely to break into dangerous shards.

Some high-profile incidents, including a severe case at Boston's Fenway Park in 2015, has prompted Major League Baseball to rethink it's safety protocol.

And Williamson wants his design to be the change. Without jeopardizing the game's integrity.

"You know what, if It did, then I would have quit a long time ago because, the integrity of the game is always in question." said Williamson

Williamson met once again with MLB officials two weeks ago during the league's Winter Meetings in Orlando, and has made several appearances in the local and national media.

"It's like, this guy's not going away, and that's my intention from the beginning." said Williamson "I'm never going away until it gets in there."

The future could be as uncertain as the Twilight Zone. But, for Kent Williamson, the conclusion to his hard-fought journey to make the game safer, may soon be up to bat.

"Have I been frustrated? Oh yeah, I've been very frustrated at times. But you know what, there's a reason for everything, I think it's not really my decision to make." said Williamson "I think there's powers a lot bigger than myself, that when it's time, the grip will go on there. And you'll see it making a major difference the protection of the game."

