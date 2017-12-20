Six Charged After Meth Lab Found in Lake City

Six people have been arrested after a meth lab was found inside a residence in Lake City Borough.

The Pennsylvania State Police Vice Unit served a search warrant at 10015 Railroad Street around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The State Police Clandestine Response Team was also called to process the residence for the meth lab.

Six people were charged and taken to the Erie County Prison:

George Kraus, 36

Sara Dombrowski, 21

Justin Walker, 34

Jacquelyn Alley, 30

Amanda Trask, 32

Richard Vollmer, 34

No other details were immediately available.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.