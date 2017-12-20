Two in Custody after Jamestown Shooting

Police are investigating a shooting in Jamestown, Ny.

Wednesday, police were called to a house on Barrett Ave just before 8:00 p.m. for a shooting.

Two people were taken into custody after police arrived.

Investigators also uncovered two rounds of bird shots, and a shot gun.

Jamestown police plan to release more information by Thursday morning, ad the investigation continues.

