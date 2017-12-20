Two in Custody after Jamestown Shooting - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Two in Custody after Jamestown Shooting

Posted: Updated:
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. -

Police are investigating a shooting in Jamestown, Ny. 

Wednesday, police were called to a house on Barrett Ave just before 8:00 p.m. for a shooting.
Two people were taken into custody after police arrived.
Investigators also uncovered two rounds of bird shots, and a shot gun.
Jamestown police plan to release more information by Thursday morning, ad the investigation continues.

Follow Erie News Now for the updates as the story develops.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Suspected Supplier Arraigned in Overdose Death

    Suspected Supplier Arraigned in Overdose Death

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 5:40 PM EST2017-12-20 22:40:08 GMT
    Derrick Hemphill Sr., charged with drug delivery resulting in deathDerrick Hemphill Sr., charged with drug delivery resulting in death

    Police caught up with an Erie man wanted on charges he supplied the deadly combination of heroin and fentanyl that claimed the life of local woman last month. Derrick Hemphill Sr., 27, was arraigned before District Judge Paul Urbaniak on nearly a dozen criminal charges.

    More >>

    Police caught up with an Erie man wanted on charges he supplied the deadly combination of heroin and fentanyl that claimed the life of local woman last month. Derrick Hemphill Sr., 27, was arraigned before District Judge Paul Urbaniak on nearly a dozen criminal charges.

    More >>

  • Small Child and Two Drivers Injured in Accident

    Small Child and Two Drivers Injured in Accident

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 11:00 PM EST2017-12-21 04:00:28 GMT

    The accident happened around 5:30 p.m., Wednesday at the intersection of Sterrettania Rd and Westbury Farms Dr.
     

    More >>

    The accident happened around 5:30 p.m., Wednesday at the intersection of Sterrettania Rd and Westbury Farms Dr.
     

    More >>

  • Six Charged After Meth Lab Found in Lake City

    Six Charged After Meth Lab Found in Lake City

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 6:26 PM EST2017-12-20 23:26:09 GMT

    The Pennsylvania State Police Vice Unit served a search warrant at 10015 Railroad Street around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

    More >>

    The Pennsylvania State Police Vice Unit served a search warrant at 10015 Railroad Street around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

    More >>

  • Changes to the child tax credit: What it means for families

    Changes to the child tax credit: What it means for families

    Saturday, December 16 2017 12:53 PM EST2017-12-16 17:53:55 GMT
    Parents will get twice as large of a tax credit for each child next year, under a compromise hammered out by the House and Senate Friday — although other changes to the bill mitigate the impact of that tax break.More >>
    Parents will get twice as large of a tax credit for each child next year, under a compromise hammered out by the House and Senate Friday — although other changes to the bill mitigate the impact of that tax break.More >>

  • Not Guilty Plea in Visa Fraud Case

    Not Guilty Plea in Visa Fraud Case

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 3:56 PM EST2017-12-20 20:56:52 GMT
    Daniel CabanillasDaniel Cabanillas

     A former Mercyhurst University employee this afternoon pleaded not guilty in a visa fraud case. Daniel Cabanillas is charged with two felony counts for submitting false information on a visa form for a student when he worked at Mercyhurst. 

    More >>

     A former Mercyhurst University employee this afternoon pleaded not guilty in a visa fraud case. Daniel Cabanillas is charged with two felony counts for submitting false information on a visa form for a student when he worked at Mercyhurst. 

    More >>

  • Girard Man's Dreams are in the On-Deck Circle

    Girard Man's Dreams are in the On-Deck Circle

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 6:14 PM EST2017-12-20 23:14:19 GMT

    To say Girard's Kent Williamson has a passion for baseball is an understatement. He loves the game so much, he has been working to make the game safer. And now, he's on the doorstep of a breakthrough.

    More >>

    To say Girard's Kent Williamson has a passion for baseball is an understatement. He loves the game so much, he has been working to make the game safer. And now, he's on the doorstep of a breakthrough.

    More >>

  • Suspect Charged in Heroin Bust to Stand Trial

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 6:14 PM EST2017-12-20 23:14:59 GMT

    The Erie man charged in connection to what police describe as the biggest heroin bust in the city's history, will now face trial. 

    More >>

    The Erie man charged in connection to what police describe as the biggest heroin bust in the city's history, will now face trial. 

    More >>

  • Two in Custody after Jamestown Shooting

    Two in Custody after Jamestown Shooting

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 10:28 PM EST2017-12-21 03:28:51 GMT

    Wednesday, police were called to a house on Barrett Ave just before 8:00 p.m. for a shooting.

    More >>

    Wednesday, police were called to a house on Barrett Ave just before 8:00 p.m. for a shooting.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com