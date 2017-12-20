Small Child and Two Drivers Injured in Accident

A three car crash sent three people to the hospital.

The accident happened around 5:30 p.m., Wednesday at the intersection of Sterrettania Rd and Westbury Farms Dr.

According to a police report, the driver of a Buick Enclave traveling north was stopped to make a left-hand turn.

The accident happened, when a Chrysler Town and Country traveling behind the Buick rear-ended it.

The collision pushed the Buick into on-coming traffic, causing a Nissan Murano to collide into it.

All three vehicles sustained heavy damage.

The driver of the Nissan, the driver of the Town and Country, and a small child from the Town and Country were all taken to UPMC-Hamot for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.