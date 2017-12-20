Meadville City Council avoids tax hike, borrows from reserves to pass 2018 budget

Just when it looked like the City of Meadville would have to borrow $190,000 from its reserve funds, a late break. Officials announced Wednesday, the city will save about $175,000 by switching worker's compensation insurance companies, PennPRIME to BrickStreet. Nearly $118,000 goes directly to the city and will be used in the 2018 budget.

"That now reduces the overall borrowing of one-time funds to about $75,000, so it's a positive," said Meadville City Manager Andy Walker.

"Santa gave us a nice Christmas present tonight," said Mayor H. LeRoy Stearns.

Those savings gave council the green light to pass its $8.9 million budget Wednesday evening. The 2018 spending plan, just the fourth time council has relied on the reserves, most recently in 2011. The city still has $3.84 million in reserves between its Rate Stabilization Fund, debt reserve fund, and a long-term capital fund.

There is good news for homeowners in the City of Meadville as well: a property tax hike is not included in the 2018 budget.

"Every penny counts," Stearns said. "If we can save the taxpayers from a tax increase, that's what we're here to try to do."

Both council and city officials say borrowing from the reserve now doesn't necessarily mean a tax hike won't happen again in the near future.

"There's one part-time position that we had budgeted but we're not filling," said Walker. "We had some adjustments in health care premiums that, as we refined the budget, we found some savings there."

City leaders have also reached a deal with the Meadville firefighters union, A.I.F.F. Local 515, through arbitration. The four-year deal is retroactive and runs through 2019. Part of the agreement, Walker said, includes a 401-K style package for new full-time firefighters.

"That's opposed to the defined-benefit plan, which really is unsustainable financially for the city to maintain," he said.