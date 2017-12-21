Suspect Sought in Theft of $3,250 in Merchandise from Millcreek Walmart

Millcreek Township Police are asking for your help to find the man who stole about $3,250 worth of merchandise from a Walmart.

It happened at the store on West Ridge Road around 6:30 a.m. Dec. 5.

The suspect loaded several computer-related items and automotive tools into a cart then left without paying, according to police.

The man may be in his late 20s to early 30s. He was wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans and a baseball cap at the time.

He reportedly left the store parking lot in a gray, four-door SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call Patrolman Mike Fitzgerald at 814-838-9515 extension 522.

