Suspect Sought in Theft of $3,250 in Merchandise from Millcreek Walmart

Police caught up with an Erie man wanted on charges he supplied the deadly combination of heroin and fentanyl that claimed the life of local woman last month. Derrick Hemphill Sr., 27, was arraigned before District Judge Paul Urbaniak on nearly a dozen criminal charges.More >>
The accident happened around 5:30 p.m., Wednesday at the intersection of Sterrettania Rd and Westbury Farms Dr.
The Pennsylvania State Police Vice Unit served a search warrant at 10015 Railroad Street around 8 a.m. Wednesday.More >>
To say Girard's Kent Williamson has a passion for baseball is an understatement. He loves the game so much, he has been working to make the game safer. And now, he's on the doorstep of a breakthrough.More >>
The Erie man charged in connection to what police describe as the biggest heroin bust in the city's history, will now face trial.More >>
A former Mercyhurst University employee this afternoon pleaded not guilty in a visa fraud case. Daniel Cabanillas is charged with two felony counts for submitting false information on a visa form for a student when he worked at Mercyhurst.More >>
Wednesday, police were called to a house on Barrett Ave just before 8:00 p.m. for a shooting.More >>
