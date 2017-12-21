Peak Congestion Expected Wednesday, Thursday for Holiday Travelers, Commuters

Americans have started taking to the roads to celebrate the holidays away from home.

Drivers can expect peak congestion Wednesday and Thursday with both holiday travelers and commuters on the road, according to AAA.

It estimates 107.3 million Americans will drive, fly or take a train from Saturday, Dec. 23 through Monday, Jan. 1.

That's an increase of a little more than three percent in travel volume compared to last year.

Gas prices will be the most expensive since 2014 for the 90 percent of holiday travelers that are driving.

