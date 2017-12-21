Gliding Stars of Erie Motivates Youth with Developmental Challenges

Gliding Stars of Erie is bringing together volunteers and youth with developmental challenges to have fun on the ice and socialize at the Mercyhurst Ice Center.

The skaters meet every Monday night from September until early April.

At the end of the season, skaters perform during a special show.

The program provides each skating star with specially designed skates, equipment and volunteer help.

Coordinators said the skating sessions and shows motivate the youth participating.

Some equipment can cost more than $1,000 per skater, but donors and grants cover the expenses.

