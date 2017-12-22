PNC Financial to Invest in Employees, Communities

PNC Financial announced plans to invest in employee compensation and its communities after President Trump signed the tax reform bill into law Friday.

It plans to:

Provide an additional $1,500 to existing pension accounts.

Give a $1,000 cash payment to approximately 47,500 workers in the first quarter of 2018. It will impact about 90 percent of employees in a certain compensation range.

Raise the minimum pay to $15 per hour by end of 2018.

Contribute $200 million to the PNC Foundation to support childhood education.

"The tax reform law creates an opportunity to reward our employees who are working hard each day to serve our customers, build strong relationships in our communities and create long-term value for our shareholders," said William Demchak, PNC's chairman, president and chief executive officer.

The company's banks serve customers in the greater Erie area.

