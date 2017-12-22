Mother Teresa Academy Moves into New Building

An exciting day Friday for students and faculty at one area parochial school.

It was move-in day the new Mother Teresa Academy.

180 students, Kindergarten through 8th grade will now call the former St Peter Cathedral school on west 11th street, their new home.

They've been holding classes at Holy Family school so far this year, as the renovations took place at their new location.

It's the first year for the new school, part of the changes within the Erie Catholic Diocese school system that went in place in September.

The elementary school's mission is to offer inner-city students an opportunity at a quality, Catholic education.

And there was a lot of excitement Friday, as students and faculty checked out their new school, "What makes us so happy is to see the looks on these kids faces to see the joy in their eye, this is their first Christmas present, and for a lot of them maybe their best Christmas present," said Chris Hagerty, Director of Strategic Initiatives with Cathedral Prep & Villa Maria schools.

Tuition for the students is $5,000 a year, but families are paying no more than $250 or $500 a year per student.

Generous donors are picking up the rest of the cost.