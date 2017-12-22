Millcreek Police Issue Warning About Fraudulent $50 Bills

Millcreek Township Police said the department has received numerous calls recently about fraudulent $50 bills being circulated in the area.

The fake bills appear to be worn with 2013 series marks and contain one of two sets of serial numbers, according to police.

The suspect using the bills may be traveling in a white Ford F-350 quad cab with an Ohio registration. He is described as a black male who was wearing a black jacket with red lettering.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local police department.

