Suspect in Hayfield Township Standoff Found Dead of Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

A standoff lasting lasting hours in Hayfield Township, Crawford County came to an end Friday night when the suspect was found dead.

Pennsylvania State Police were called to the home on Route 198 near the roundabout Friday afternoon after a reported domestic incident around 12:18 p.m.

Troopers said the suspect was armed with a rifle and engaged police in a standoff.

The State Police Special Emergency Response Team eventually entered the residence and found a 33-year-old man dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a news release. His identity has not been released.

The Crawford County Coroner arrived around 8:45 p.m. That's when State Police, including an armored vehicle brought to the scene, started to clear out.

Route 198 from the roundabout to Grange Center Road was closed while police were on the scene. It has since reopened.

