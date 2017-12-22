State Police Investigate Rash of Drug Overdoses in Forest, Clearfield Counties

Pennsylvania State Police in Punxsutawney are investigating a rash of recent drug overdoses in the last 48 hours.

Four overdoses occurred within the Clearfield and Forest County areas, troopers said. One person died and the other were revived.

The overdoses are the result of suspected fentanyl being sold as heroin or as an additive to heroin, State Police said.

Baggies with a red beetle or blue thumbs up stamp have been associated with the overdoses, according to troopers.

Investigators want to let the public and drug users know a deadly cocktail that will cause an overdose and kill you is making its rounds in the area.

Anyone within information of the source of these dangerous drugs is asked to contact their local police.

