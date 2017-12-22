Fire Breaks Out at Bartlett Gardens Senior Living Apartments - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Fire Breaks Out at Bartlett Gardens Senior Living Apartments

CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS, Pa. -

Residents of the Bartlett Gardens senior living home in Cambridge Springs were briefly displaced from their apartments after a small fire broke out Friday evening.

A fire chief told Erie News Now the fire started just after 7 p.m. in a kitchen on the second floor.

The fire was quickly contained to one area and extinguished.

Residents of the unit were spent nearly 2 hours in a warming shelter waiting for firefighters to ventilate the apartments and make sure the fire did not spread through the walls.

