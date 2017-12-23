Pennsylvania senators divided on tax plan

One state, two senators divided on tax reform.

“When I went across Pennsylvania the last year and town halls and other places no one came up to me and said please do something to give the top one percent a $50,000 tax cut," Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) said.

Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) is blasting the newly passed GOP tax plan. He said he opposed it from the start because it was a tax giveaway to the rich and big corporations. Casey said Republicans missed the mark.

“This was an opportunity to give a lot more in a tax cut to the middle class and to those trying to get to the middle class," Casey added.

Casey serves on the Senate Finance Committee with his Pennsylvania colleague Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA). He said the two-butted heads on the plan. But ultimately Republicans had the votes they needed to pass it without Democrats being on board.

“I’m thrilled we could do this for the people of Pennsylvania and across America so it’s really good news," Toomey said.

Toomey celebrated the win for his party this week as he helped push the GOP tax plan across the finish line.

He joined President Trump and other Republican lawmakers at the White House congratulating each other for this legislative achievement.

A win he said means two things for the people in his state bigger paychecks and and a boom to businesses.

“There’s going to more demand for workers, more job opportunities and upward pressure on wages, that’s a really good environment for the Pennsylvania families I represent," he added.

With President Trump's signature Friday, tax reform became law, which would give the American people, as he promised, a new tax plan by Christmas.

