Attorneys Request Evidence Ahead of Trial for Deadly 2015 Shooto - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Attorneys Request Evidence Ahead of Trial for Deadly 2015 Shootout

Posted: Updated:
Stephen Russell Stephen Russell
Keshawn McLaurin Keshawn McLaurin
Demond Mitchell Demond Mitchell

As the trial approaches for the Erie men charged in a deadly shootout that claimed the lives of two teens, three of the suspects returned to court Friday for a pretrial hearing.

Stephen Russell, Keshawn McLaurin and Demond Mitchell are charged with homicide for the shooting death of Shakur Franklin, 16.

In July 2015, police said the three men, along with Jahaun Jones, drove by a part on Summit Street in Erie and opened fire.

The attorneys for the three men are now asking for additional discovery evidence, including witness information and forensic reports on the weapons that were recovered.

As of now, the trial is scheduled to start next month.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com