Attorneys Request Evidence Ahead of Trial for Deadly 2015 Shootout

As the trial approaches for the Erie men charged in a deadly shootout that claimed the lives of two teens, three of the suspects returned to court Friday for a pretrial hearing.

Stephen Russell, Keshawn McLaurin and Demond Mitchell are charged with homicide for the shooting death of Shakur Franklin, 16.

In July 2015, police said the three men, along with Jahaun Jones, drove by a part on Summit Street in Erie and opened fire.

The attorneys for the three men are now asking for additional discovery evidence, including witness information and forensic reports on the weapons that were recovered.

As of now, the trial is scheduled to start next month.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.