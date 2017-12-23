Ministry Serves Christmas Dinner, Gives Away Toys to Families in - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Ministry Serves Christmas Dinner, Gives Away Toys to Families in Need

Posted: Updated:

An Erie area nonprofit served up free food and handed out toys to more than 200 people in the community Saturday.

Odessa's Place Ministry in Erie hosted its annual community Christmas dinner and toy giveaway for the 12th year.

Volunteers handed out homemade meals to people and families and toys to children at no cost.

Volunteers said they hope gestures like this remind people that even if they do not have a lot during the holidays, they still have support from their community.

"This is a means to make sure all children that come out will receive food and a toy," said Carol Troop. "No one has to be without anything. We're here to serve."

Odessa's Place ministry also handed out warm cloths and said it is always looking for volunteers to help with future events.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com