Ministry Serves Christmas Dinner, Gives Away Toys to Families in Need

An Erie area nonprofit served up free food and handed out toys to more than 200 people in the community Saturday.

Odessa's Place Ministry in Erie hosted its annual community Christmas dinner and toy giveaway for the 12th year.

Volunteers handed out homemade meals to people and families and toys to children at no cost.

Volunteers said they hope gestures like this remind people that even if they do not have a lot during the holidays, they still have support from their community.

"This is a means to make sure all children that come out will receive food and a toy," said Carol Troop. "No one has to be without anything. We're here to serve."

Odessa's Place ministry also handed out warm cloths and said it is always looking for volunteers to help with future events.

