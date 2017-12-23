Erie Ale Works Celebrates Festivus

Christmas is a few days away, but an Erie brewery celebrated an alternative to the holiday Saturday.

Erie Ale Works is putting its own spin on the holidays by celebrating Festivus for the third year.

The theme was based off the hit sitcom Seinfeld, where the holiday originated in a 1997 episode as an alternative to the pressures and commercialism of the Christmas season.

There was unadorned aluminum Festivus pole, a special Festivius soundtrack, and a Seinfeld Christmas quiz.

"People are in town, they're seeing friends and family they haven't seen in a long time," said Jeff McCullor, president and co-owner of Erie Ale Works. "It's like the anti-holiday holiday. I would say it's a good way to show spirit; there's people dressed up for Christmas-type things. It's just overall fun to have a good time."

People were also able to voice their grievances for the whole brewery to hear.

