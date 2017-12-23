Rollover Accident on Route 89 - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Rollover Accident on Route 89

Posted: Updated:

A little after one p.m. Saturday, a rollover occurred on Route 89 in Wattsburg.

Greenfield Township Volunteer Fire Company assisted Wattsburg Hose Company at the accident which was located in the 12000 block of Route 89.

The car was flipped upside down.

The company also reported there were multiple patients who were assisted by Emergycare and Kuhl Hose Fire Company.

The accident is under investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com