Rollover Accident on Route 89

A little after one p.m. Saturday, a rollover occurred on Route 89 in Wattsburg.

Greenfield Township Volunteer Fire Company assisted Wattsburg Hose Company at the accident which was located in the 12000 block of Route 89.

The car was flipped upside down.

The company also reported there were multiple patients who were assisted by Emergycare and Kuhl Hose Fire Company.

The accident is under investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police.