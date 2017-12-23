Peach Street Accident Slows Traffic Down, Sends One to Hospital

An accident Saturday afternoon slowed up Peach Street for a bit, as rescue crews worked to clear the scene.

The call came in a little before 4:30 p.m. for a car versus truck at the intersection near Hillcrest Avenue and Peach Street in front of the Tim Hortons.

Multiple people were in the vehicles, Emergycare was on the scene assisting patients.

Emergycare confirmed one patient was transported to UPMC Hamot, their condition is unknown.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.