How To Keep Your Home Secure While You're Away This Holiday Season

Over 100 million Americans are expected to travel this holiday weekend.



That means over 100 million homes could be left unattended, which could leave your home open to a burglar.



Erie News Now spoke with the Millcreek Police to see what tips they have for travelers, so that everything is accounted for when they come back home

The hustle and bustle of holiday travel can be overwhelming for even the most seasoned traveler.



"People are on vacation, they're celebrating. It's a big holiday for a lot of people, and so they just kind of get caught up in the moment.” said Lieutenant with the Millcreek Police Department Rick Skonieczka “They're thinking about other things they're distracted, they're stressed, maybe they got a few more gifts to get. So, maybe just be a little more focused on personal safety, and protecting your property."



Lt. Skonieczka , and his staff will be working hard this holiday season, but they can't always monitor your home. And for that, he has some tips to keep it safe.

Make sure to secure all windows and doors.

Try to keep certain lights on, or put them on timers to give the appearance that someone is home.

If you open presents before you leave, try cutting up the boxes on items like big screen TVs or other appealing objects that could attract a thief.

And, if possible, try and coordinate with a neighbor to put watch out over your home.





So now you know how to manage your home, but what about your social media?



You could potentially be putting yourself at risk by doing more than just posting about being away from home.



"Maybe it relates to things they got for Christmas that would make them a target for thieves, so be careful what you post on social media." said Lt. Skonieczka



When using social media, don't let people know how long you will be out of town. And if possible, try not to show off too many of those "big ticket" items we mentioned earlier.



Now that you're in the know, go out there, and enjoy your holiday season.