Children Visit with Santa Claus in Lawrence Park

Children in Lawrence Park had one last chance to tell Santa Claus what they wanted for Christmas this year.

Families with kids anxiously waiting to tell Santa their wish list lined up around Beute Park.

They stayed warm with cups of hot chocolate waiting for Santa to arrive, who came to the park on a fire truck instead of a sleigh.

Kids received a goodie bag after seeing Santa.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.