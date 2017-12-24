Thousands Expected to Attend Christmas at the Warner Sunday - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Thousands Expected to Attend Christmas at the Warner Sunday

You can celebrate the holiday Sunday at the fourth annual Christmas at the Warner.

Grace Church partners with ServErie to host the services at the Warner Theatre on Christmas Eve.

A final dress rehearsal was held Saturday night.

More than 6,000 people total are expected to attend the three services.

People can sing carols, hear an inspirational message, see a live nativity scene and receive free family photos.

"We want people to be apart of what God is doing at Christmas time," said Derek Sanford, lead pastor at Grace Church. "Even if they haven't experienced church, maybe when they were a kid, they had kind of a stale experience of church, maybe they walked away from church when they were in college, but we are opening our arms to all people. We say come back and experience the reason for this incredible season."

Services are scheduled for 1, 3 and 5 p.m. Sunday. It is free to the public. No tickets are required, but seating is first come, first served.

Grace Church and ServErie will also collect new and like-new winter gear for women and children.

Learn more about Christmas at the Warner here.

