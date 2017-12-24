Pittsburgh Steelers Release Longtime Linebacker James Harrison - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Pittsburgh Steelers Release Longtime Linebacker James Harrison

Posted: Updated:

The Pittsburgh Steelers released longtime linebacker James Harrison Saturday.

The announcement came after the Steelers activated tackle Marcus Gilbert off the suspended list after Gilbert completed his four game suspension for violating the league's PED policy.

Reports suggest Harrison was released after participating in Saturday's practice.

Harrison began his career in Pittsburgh in 2002, was selected to five Pro Bowls and won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award in 2008.

The 39 year old is the franchise's all-time leader in sacks.

"There was no animosity or bad feelings," said Harrison's agent William Parise about the release. "It's just the business of the NFL."

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

