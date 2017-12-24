Christmas at the Warner Dazzles in Its Fourth Year

Tonight, both members of the Grace Church, and others in the Erie community joined each other for the annual "Christmas at the Warner." presentation.

The show is only in its fourth year, but has already seemed to make itself a Christmas tradition.

Crowds of people are walking among each other to find their seats. It’s first come, first served, and it's minutes away from show time.



The excitement is building, for people of all ages.

"I'm here with my family right now, and I'm happy that we're here together, and having, spending time." said Devin Easter, who has been to Christmas at the Warner in years past.



The lights are off, and the show is on.



First, some brief background, before a powerful sing along brings everyone up on their feet.



It's a Christmas celebration, unlike any typical service.

"Christmas mass, it's kind of like, quiet, and you just like, sit.” said Abby Slawter, who played as Mary “I feel like, then this, you can all come together, and you see how many people actually enjoy the love of Christ around Christmas time."



For Slawter, the opportunity is like nothing she's ever experienced.

"At first, I was like, no I’m not doing this because thousands of people come and they're just, like, staring at you.” said Slawter “But then, I was like, this is actually going to be cool, cause, you're touching so many people's lives in a matter of like, three or four minutes."



Touching people's lives, regardless of their beliefs, carries as a theme of the performance, as Pastor Derek Sanford delivers a touching sermon on the presence of God.





Whether you are a believer or not, the experience has its own presence, a presence of a community, sharing an evening all under the same roof.



An expected crowd of over 5000 people attended between the three shows they had throughout the day.